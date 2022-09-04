ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay says Kapil Sharma ‘cast an evil eye’ on his money and films

NewsWire
0
0

As the popular comedy-based reality series ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back with a new season and many fresh faces, the first episode welcomes Bollywood star Akshay Kumar along with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, producer Jackky Bhagnani and Chandrachur Singh.

It will also be the reunion for Kapil and Sargun on the show as she also appeared on it in a guest role in 2016.

In his hilarious style, the latest promo shows Kapil welcomes the guests and asks Akshay how he is looking young with every passing year to which Khiladi Kumar responds that he keeps an evil eye on everything and because of him his movies are not working at the box office.

“Yeh aadmi itni nazar lagata hai, sab cheezo pe. Dekho, meri filmon pe, paison pe nazar daal di. Ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi.”(This man had an evil eye on everything from my money to films and see now none of my movies are working).

Kapil introduced his family on the show with new contestants including Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski and Siddharth Sagar.

Later, comedian Kiku Sharda entered as laundry waali Gudiya and asks Akshay to apologise to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, saying he took his clothes for washing and got delayed due to which he got himself clicked without them.

Kiku hinted towards Ranveer’s recent nude photo shoot.

He said: “Unka kapda bhi hum hi dhote hain. Aur ek din kapda pohochane mein thoda sa late ho gaye, koi aake unka bina kapde ka photo le liye. (I wash his clothes. One day, I got a little late in getting them across to him, and that was when somebody came and took his photos without clothes).”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to start from September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220904-132402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Rakesh Bedi says he is inspired by Charlie Chaplin

    Sunny Leone is ‘forced to go back home for lockdown’

    Queen lead guitarist Brian May tests positive for Covid

    Selvaraghavan praises Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’