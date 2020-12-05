Akshay shares Nolan’s handwritten note to ma-in-law Dimple

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has penned a note for veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who features in his latest film, Tenet. Dimple’s son-in-law and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared the handwritten note on his verified Instagram account on Saturday.

The note reads: “Dimple, What can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work, and for lending your talent to ‘Tenet’. Best wishes.”

Sharing the note, Akshay wrote: “Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her on screen working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma.”

The actor also posted a photo of Dimple and Nolan together.

Nolan’s new film is a spy action thriller that takes one on a time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

Apart from Dimple Kapadia, Pattinson and Washington, the Warner Bros. Pictures project also features Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries — India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

