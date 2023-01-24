Director Raj Mehta, who has given hits such as ‘Goodnewz’ and ‘Jugg Jug Jeeyo’, is gearing up for the release of ‘Selfiee’. He said that the upcoming movie is slightly different genre-wise from his two previous films.

He said: “Selfiee is slightly different genre-wise from my two previous films, so that made it more challenging and exciting for me as a director. The fact that I had Akshay with me made things much easier though.”

Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, the film also casts Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Star Studios presents ‘Selfiee’ in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, ‘Selfiee’ releases in theatres on February 24.

20230124-170202