The Akshayavat (immortal tree), located within the Akbar Fort on the banks of Yamuna, will now be developed on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) Corridor of Varanasi.

A detailed project report (DPR) of Akshayavat Corridor has been prepared by the Prayagraj Mela Authority and Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) in collaboration with a consultancy firm and experts of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT).

Mela Officer Maha Kumbh, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this holy place near Sangam at Prayagraj is being revamped and the corridor, from the entrance of the fort near Qila ghat of Yamuna up to the immortal tree, would be developed in a way that it provides all the facilities to tourists.”

The work for developing the corridor would be completed before the Maha Kumbh 2025, he added.

The officials said that the Akshayavat corridor would follow the KVT corridor of Varanasi.

The present platform around the tree would be revamped and made of best quality stones brought from Rajasthan along with special tiles from Gujarat. For this, artisans from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat will also be called, he informed.

For beautification of the Akshayavat complex, attractive lighting, LED screen light, facade lights and sound system would be put in place along the corridor which will be adjacent to the rampart of the fort.

Following the beautification, devotees can perform ‘parikrama’ of the holy tree known to fulfil all the wishes. Along with placing a new fencing around the circumambulation path, the pilgrims would be offered a new look and facilities on the path leading to the holy tree.

The corridor will have a shed developed by a different variety of flowering creepers and other vegetation.

There would be a proper facility of drinking water and benches for pilgrims and visitors.

