ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay’s ‘Ram Setu’ makes Rs 35 cr, Ajay’s ‘Thank God’ mints Rs 18 cr on Day 3

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Ram Setu’ and Hindi film star Ajay Devgn’s ‘Thank God’, which clashed as the box-office, has raked in Rs 35.40 crore and Rs 18.25 crore respectively since their release on October 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, here he shared the box-office numbers for both movies.

For ‘Ram Setu’, he shared: “#RamSetu is holding well in mass pockets, which is driving its biz… But biz at multiplexes/urban centres – which contribute a large chunk – is lacklustre… Weekend biz [Fri to Sun] will be the decider…Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr. Total: ? 35.40 cr. #India biz.”

The story of ‘Ram Setu’ revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

For Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Thank God’: “#ThankGod is on a declining spree… The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period… An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ? 18.25 cr. #India biz.”

‘Thank God’ is a fantasy comedy drama film directed by Indra Kumar. It is an official remake of the Danish film ‘Sorte Kugler’.

20221028-155403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pooja Batra back with ‘Squad’, actress returns to India after a...

    Swede Dish: Elli AvrRam opens up about her Swedish short film...

    Abhishek Banerjee: Great actors and great ambience is what you need...

    Sasikumar plays a sound engineer in Sathya Shivaa’s ‘Naan Mirugamaai Maara’