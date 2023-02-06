ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay’s walk on India’s map raises the hackles of Netizens

Ahead of his North America tour, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is facing the heat over a promotional video in which he is shown walking over the map of India.

The actor had uploaded the now-controversial video on his social media handles on Sunday. Akshay’s post, however, did not cut ice with Netizens who promptly labelled it as disrespect to the India map.

The video also features actresses Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa. Fortunately for them, they were not walking on the India map and so they escaped Akshay’s fate.

The video was made to promote the North America Tour of the stars in March this year. Sharing the video, Akshay had tweeted, “The entertainers are all set to bring 100 per cent shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March!”

The backlash to the video was quite savage as some Netizens raised questions about Akshay’s loyalties by pointing to his Canadian citizenship.

The actor has earlier stated that he has decided to relinquish his Canadian citizenship and applied for an Indian passport.

