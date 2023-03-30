INDIASCI-TECH

AKTU makes robot that works on finger gestures

NewsWire
0
0

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has made a robot that can be instructed using the fingers of both hands by using machine learning technology.

The robots will not only move on finger gestures but will also perform all work assigned as programmed.

Differently abled people, especially visually impaired, deaf and mute, and senior citizens can use the robot for performing various tasks.

The technology has been developed by the associate dean innovation and incubation centre, AKTU Anuj Sharma and his student team.

Sharma said: “At present, there are technologies/robots that work on verbal instruction given by humans, popularly devices used for playing music, internet search and others. We have developed a robot using machine learning that can be instructed with the fingers of both hands.”

He said that this technique has been prepared with the help of computer vision and artificial intelligence.

In this, if there is more than one robot with the fingers of the right hand, then they will be selected.

For example, the robot whose information is recorded on the thumb will be turned on. Similarly, robots will work on other fingers as well.

He said that robots can be operated with the help of a computer and desktop. The right-hand finger for the selection of the robot while the left hand will be used for instructions like asking the robot to switch on the fan using a thumb and others.

20230330-141406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 killed, 34 injured as wall at wedding venue collapses in...

    People fed up with traditional parties, says Kejriwal on Chandigarh civic...

    PK used Goa polls to blackmail Cong in future negotiations: Ex-TMC...

    Presenting the 10th edition of India Design 2022