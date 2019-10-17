AL chief calls for immediate ceasefire in Libya’s Tripoli

Cairo, Oct 19 (IANS) Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire at the Libyan capital Tripoli.

In a statement on Friday, the AL chief on Friday urged all Libyan parties to engage in the political process that is sponsored by the United Nations for reaching a settlement of the Libyan crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Resuming the political path will lead to unifying the Libyan institutions and pave the road for legislative and parliamentary elections,” he added.

Abul Gheit regretted the continuation of military operations in Libya, confirming that “there is no military solution to the current situation in Libya.”

“The crisis could only be settled in a political way,” the statement added.

Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has launched a military operation since April to control Tripoli, the headquarters of the UN-backed government.

The ongoing battles have killed 1,093 persons and wounded 6,000, according to the United Nations’ reports.

–IANS

sdr/