After nearly three decades, 27 years to be exact, the follow up to ‘Heat’ is nearly here as the writer and director Michael Mann is releasing a sequel to the crime drama on August 9 but not as a movie, but a novel, which is titled, ‘Heat 2’.

As per Variety, the book will chronicle the lives of criminal Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro and detective Lt. Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino and touch upon the events that happen before and after the 1995 original movie.

Recently, to commemorate the movie’s 25th anniversary, the Tribeca Festival held a QnA panel which featured the stars of the movie, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro along with producer Art Linson. The session was moderated by Bilge Ebiri, a journalist and after the panel discussion, a 4K screening of the ‘Heat’ happened.

Thousands of people, unmasked at that, were lined up to attend the event. Before the actors walked up on the stage, the audience were reminded about the coronavirus, when Director Mann appeared in a video message where he announced that he had to bow out of the panel meet at the last minute because he tested positive for Covid.

To no one’s surprise, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro received thunderous standing ovation when they walked up on stage. This celebration was delayed by two years because of the restrictions in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

During the QnA, Al Pacino was asked who he thought could potentially play the role of Lt. Vincent Hanna in the movie adaptation of the sequel novel. Al Pacino promptly said, “Timothee Chalamet.”

He added, “I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. Great looks.”