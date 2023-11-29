Al Pacino’s girlfriend doesn’t want to marry

Hollywood star Al Pacino’s girlfriend isn’t too keen on getting married.

The ‘Godfather’ actor has five-month-old son Roman with partner Noor Alfallah, and while she confirmed they are still together after recently reaching a custody agreement, she insisted they has no plans to take the next step in their relationship.

For Noor, marriage isn’t “important”.

Asked if she and the 83-year-old star are still going strong, Noor told TMZ: “With Al? Al Pacino? I love him,” reports ‘Female First UK’.

And then asked if they will tie the knot, she said: “I don’t think so, I’m not the marrying type. It’s not important.”

The 29-year-old beauty confirmed she will be spending Christmas with Al and their son.

Asked if they will spend the holidays together, she simply said, “Yes.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, it is unclear where the family will be spending Christmas, however, because it was recently revealed that Al had agreed to pay his partner $110,000 to find a home for her and Roman under the terms of their custody agreement.

RadarOnline.com reported court documents showed the ‘Scarface’ star agreed to pay $55,000 to the producer when she presents him with a lease agreement for a “new residence for her and Roman” and the remaining $55,000 when she shows evidence she has moved in.

The money is to be used to assist Noor with relocating to a new home “for her and Roman,” as well as any furniture, furnishings and moving expenses “that may be necessary for the same”.

It was previously revealed Al will pay Noor $30,000 a month in child support but the documents obtained by the outlet showed the ‘Scent of a Woman’ star felt it should be much lower and his partner wanted more, so they agreed to meet in the middle.

The veteran actor — who was revealed to have no life insurance — will also turn over his tax returns every year as he has agreed to pay an additional percentage of any income over $2.5 million.

20231129169298