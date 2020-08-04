Al Pacino’s ‘Hunters’ renewed for another season

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (IANS) Hollywood veteran Al Pacino starrer web series, Hunters, has been renewed for a second season.

The series was created by David Weil, who also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Nikki Toscano. The show is about vigilantes seeking to bring justice to Nazis hiding in the 1970s in the US.

“Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the ‘Hunters’ saga with the world,” Weil said.

“Hunters” follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York. The group is known as the Hunters. Set in the late 1970s, the show is about Pacino’s character Meyer Offerman, who is on a quest to find a team who will help him violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the US.

The first season of “Hunters”, also starring Logan Lerman, and Jerrika Hinton, premiered on February 21 this year.

“With ‘Hunters’, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged customers around the world. We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more,” said Jennifer Salke from the streaming platform.

The Amazon Original series also stars Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

sug/in