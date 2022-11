An operative of the Al Qaeda terror group was arrested from Ramban district of Jammu division, the J&K Police said on Monday.

A police spokesman said that the operative was identified as Amiruddin Khan, son of Mostafa Khan, a resident of West Bengal.

Amiruddin Khan was arrested with a Chinese grenade in Ramban.

“An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered against him,” the police said, adding that further investigation was going on.

