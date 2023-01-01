WORLD

Alain Berset takes office as new Swiss President

NewsWire
0
0

Alain Berset from the Social Democrat party of Switzerland has took office as President of the Swiss Confederation for the second time.

Berset is also head of the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs. Born in Fribourg on April 9, 1972, he previously held the presidential post in 2018.

“After the pandemic and in this current unstable situation, the role of the President is to strengthen social cohesion in the country. In this regard, fighting against inequality and for equal access to healthcare, education and culture has been my priority since I entered politics,” Berset told local media recently.

He said that Switzerland has a fundamental interest in a stable and well-structured relationship with the European Union, and keeping neutrality is the only option for Switzerland, Xinhua news agency reported.

Each year in December, the Swiss parliament elects the President of the Swiss Confederation from among the seven members of the Federal Council for a 12-month term of office. Berset was elected President of the Swiss Confederation for 2023 on December 7, 2022.

–IANs

int/khz/

20230102-002203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Netherlands shocker for South Africa; India secure semifinal...

    Fighting in Ethiopia displaces hundreds of thousands, curtails aid: UN

    Russia, Ukraine to hold third round of talks

    Russian missile cruiser Moskva, flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, has...