Alan Cumming returns his Officer of the British Empire honour

‘Battle of the Sexes’ star Alan Cumming has handed back his OBE over ‘toxicity’ in the British Empire.

The actor, 58, was presented with the honour at Buckingham Palace in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2009 for his ‘activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community’ in the U.S. but announced recently that he has handed back the award, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Taking to Twitter on his 58th birthday he wrote: “The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes.”

He further said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “Also, thankfully, times and laws in the U.S. have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire (OBE stands for Officer of the British Empire).”

The actor told his 479,000 followers he wanted to share with them ‘something I recently did for myself.’ He further quipped: “I’m now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again. Happy birthday to me!”

Cumming also expressed his “great gratitude” for the honour in the first place after explaining his reasons for his decision.

