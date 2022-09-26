ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Alan Rickman’s journals reveal why he continued playing Severus Snape

NewsWire
0
0

The recently published excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries offer a glimpse into the late actor’s decade-long journey through the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

They also give insight into why he decided to continue playing the role of Severus Snape across all eight films, reports Variety.

Prior to production beginning on the series’ fifth entry, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, Rickman was forced to confront health issues. The excerpts, published by The Guardian, tell that the actor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005 and began to receive treatment.

According to Variety, doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. in January of the following year. Weeks after he was released from the hospital, Rickman wrote an entry in his journal revealing his decision to stay on as the notorious gloomy Potions professor.

“Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘See it through. It’s your story,'” he wrote.

Variety further states that in 2007, the actor recorded his thoughts on his character’s demise written in J.K. Rowling’s final entry in the book series, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,’ adding that he had always known about the harrowing love story between his character and Harry Potter’s mother, Lily.

“I have finished reading the last ‘Harry Potter’ book,” he wrote at the time. “Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his children as one of the bravest men he ever knew and calls his son Albus Severus. This was a genuine rite of passage. One small piece of information from Jo Rowling seven years ago – Snape loved Lily – gave me a cliff edge to hang on to.”

Rickman also provided his reaction after exiting the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, the first entry of the franchise. “The film should only be seen on a big screen,” Rickman wrote. “It acquires a scale and depth that matches the hideous score by John Williams. Party afterwards at the Savoy is much more fun.”

20220926-112004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Idina Menzel wants to star in the ‘Wicked’ movie

    Jerrod Carmichael officially comes out as gay on his special ‘Rothaniel’

    Rough patch hit Kim, Kanye’s marriage two years back

    Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’