Multi-platinum record producer Alan Walker will be performing at the 15th edition of Sunburn film festival in a multi-city Arena showcase in April 2022.

Sunburn Arena will be making a comeback post a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a four-city tour.

Walker will perform his electronic jam on April 14 at Mahalakshmi Racecourse, Mumbai, followed by Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, on April 15 and Hitex, Hyderabad, on April 16 to finally culminate on April 17 at Backyard, Gurugram.

German singer-songwriter Au/Ra and Norwegian singer-songwriter Julie Bergan will be joining Alan on stage as the special guest.

Talking about the event, he says, “I am super excited to finally come back to India after many years of waiting. I am doing a tour all around India and I hope to see you all very soon. Have a good one.”

Alan has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Sia and Avicii. Some of his more popular singles include ‘On My Way’, ‘Alone’, ‘All Falls Down’, ‘Spectre’ and ‘Diamond Heart’.

Karan Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Percept Live, said, “Sunburn Arena is making a massive comeback with one of the world’s biggest and best artistes — Alan Walker, performing live for an exclusive India Tour 2022. While the pandemic may have put a temporary break on our Arena shows, we have been prepping for this for over a year and are super excited to present one of the biggest names in the industry to kick off our Arena tours for our fans across India.”

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega brand umbrella ‘Sunburn’, an intellectual property of Percept Live, with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across the world.

The Arena presented by Magic Moments has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years, including world renowned Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii.

20220331-122402