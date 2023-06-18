INDIALIFESTYLE

Alarm over ‘smoke without fire’ at Mumbai Hotel Trident

NewsWire
0
0

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies rushed to the Hotel Trident at Nariman Point following reports of dark smoke billowing from it’s rooftop, around dawn on Sunday.

A passerby alerted the Fire Brigade and a team zoomed there in full gear to battle the suspected conflagration at the 34-storied five-star hotel.

After a thorough check, it was declared as a false fire alarm, but with good intent by an alert citizen.

“Due to a technical failure in the tube boiler kept at basement two of the hotel, smoke was seen coming out from the chimney on the terrace of building. It was noticed by a pedestrian at 0655 am,” said an official.

After reaching the Hotel Trident, the Fire Brigade made full enquiries with the hotel authorities and also inspected the entire premises thoroughly.

“There was no fire… Hence a Good Intent False Alarm Message was transmitted,” said the official.

Meanwhile videos / photos of the purported fireless smoke have gone viral on social media networks since morning.

20230618-102802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, UAE’s Esha Oza named ICC’s Associate Cricketers...

    RSS ideologue alleges secret deal between Kerala CPI-M and State BJP

    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigns

    Gujarat has emerged as medical tourism destination: Minister