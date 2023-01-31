Actress Alaya F, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, is celebrating 3 years of her debut film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

The actress appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film.

Taking to social media, she shared a few throwback pictures as she wrote in the caption: “My debut film Jawaani Jaaneman released 3 years ago today! A film that changed my life forever, gave me all my confidence and set up the most incredible

foundation for the rest of my career.”

She further mentioned: “‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ will always have the biggest and most special place in my heart, mind and career every time I think about this film, all I feel is overwhelming gratitude. #3YearsOfJawaaniJaaneman.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will also be seen in ‘U-Turn’, and Srikanth Bolla biopic with Rajkummar Rao.

