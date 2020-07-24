Alaya F can never get sick of watching ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’

“I’m just so grateful that I had the opportunity to do this film in the first place. I’m so grateful that it was this exact film because I don’t think I would have wanted it to be any other film as my first one. I’ve already watched it so many times, but I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of it. I think it’ll always be something that excites me and just makes me feel so happy,” she added.

The daughter of Pooja Bedi continued: “From the deepest depths of my heart, it just makes me just so happy and so grateful. And I think it always will. I don’t think there ever will be a time where I watch ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and don’t feel over the moon about it.”

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old man, who traces his relationship with his teenage daughter (Alaya). Tabu features as the girl’s mother, in a special role. “Jawaani Jaaneman” will air on Zee Cinema.