Alaya F is ‘greedy’ and wants to do all types of films

Actress Alaya F says she does not want to get comfortable, and wants to keep challenging herself to see what best she can do.

“I want to do all types of films. Everyone tells me that this is a very diplomatic answer. But I swear on anything, I don’t think I could ever choose. I want to do all sorts of films and I hope that I have the luxury and opportunity to do all sorts of films,” Alaya said.

“I don’t want to get comfortable in any way. I want to keep challenging myself. I want to keep pushing myself. I want to see what best I can do. You know, I’m so grateful that my performance in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman‘ was well received. I’m so grateful for that. I just want to hopefully keep doing that. I want to keep surprising people. I want to always put my best foot forward no matter what the genre is, or who the director is,” she added.

The daughter of Pooja Bedi shared that she is “feeling greedy” now.

“And even more so in this lockdown, I’ve had so much time to think about everything. But now, more than ever, I’m just so hungry to go out there and work, and just hopefully be the best I can possibly be,” she added.