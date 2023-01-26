Actors Alaya F and Karan Mehta have shared their experience of shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ in extremely cold conditions in Gulmarg.

Talking about shooting in sub-zero conditions, Alaya said: “The weather was extremely erratic. It was snowing one day, then the next day was bright and sunny, then there was heavy rainfall the following day.”

But the harsh weather did not stop the film’s crew from being creative.

Alaya recalled: “It was a wonderful learning experience seeing Anurag sir adapt to every weather condition and not let it hinder the making of the film.”

She added: “It was a one-of-a-kind experience because one day we were freezing, and the next day we were drenched. There were also times when we could barely see where we were going due to dense fog. It was always a distinct experience and an amazing adventure which made for the most incredible memories.”

Debutant Karan was fazed, but he tried to make the best out of the situation.

“It was really difficult to shoot in such unfavourable conditions, but with the support and encouragement we received from the crew members, we were able to sail through. When I saw the first cut, I realised all our efforts were worth it for sure.”

Presented by Zee Studios under the banner of Good Bad Films, ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ releases on February 3.

