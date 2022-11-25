ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alaya F: My journey in the industry hasn’t been a very conventional one

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Alaya F, who is all set for her next ‘Freddy’, has talked about how there is no end to creative explorations when it comes to acting.

Alaya said: “My favourite part about the job is that you get to experiment with so many different genres, so many different characters and so many different types of storytelling.”

She added: “I have shot three films since my first and each one is very different than the other, so I’m really excited for the audience to see me really push myself with each project.”

“My journey in the industry hasn’t been a very conventional one, so why should my film choices be conventional? I want to keep surprising people, and I really hope I can do justice to all the opportunities I’ve been given since Jawaani Jaaneman.”

Kartik Aaryan’s most awaited ‘Freddy’ is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’.

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

20221125-114004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actress-writer Sukhmani Sadana excited about her upcoming OTT shows

    Sudhanshu Pandey feels blessed as ‘Anupamaa’ completes two years

    Mahesh Manjrekar’s son Satya opens up on working with the director

    Elton John’s Oscar party set to return as in-person event on...