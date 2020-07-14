Canindia News

Alaya F uploads ‘cooler’ dance video after ‘failed version’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE02

After a video where she exposed her faux pas of wearing hair extensions to the dance class, actress Alaya F has shared another dance video, which she describes as the “cooler one”.

On June 30, Alaya on her verified Instagram account, had shared a video in which we saw how her hair extension came off even as she was dancing.

“And I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc2,” Alaya had captioned that video.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of the similar dance step, but this one sans hair extensions.

“You guys enjoyed the failed version where I got my extensions pulled out so I thought it’s high time I post the cooler one,” she wrote.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film “Jawaani Jaaneman”. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Related posts

Trolled over failure, Instagram influencer takes on critics

CanIndia New Wire Service

Amit Shah joins Instagram

CanIndia New Wire Service

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.