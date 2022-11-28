ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alaya F read ‘Freddy’ script discreetly while shooting for another film

Alaya F, who will be seen shortly in the upcoming streaming film ‘Freddy’, shared an interesting anecdote that she read the film’s script discreetly while she was shooting for another project. The actress finished the reading between the takes and after that gave her nod to the project.

Elaborating on the experience, Alaya, who plays Kainaaz in the film, said: “Everything about ‘Freddy’ was just so exciting. Starting from the fact that Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am and Jay (Shwewakarmani, the co-producer) sir were a part of it, and since I had worked with both of them on earlier projects, there was a great level of comfort and trust!

“Then, of course, Kartik was a part of the project and I was really grateful that I was getting the opportunity to work with him.”

Alaya then recollected reading the film’s story while on the set of another film. “Most importantly, the script! I remember the first time I received the script, I was in the middle of another shoot, and I was reading it on my phone, very secretly and discreetly between shots.

“I was so engaged and gripped! I was overjoyed that I was getting the opportunity to play this role.I was just so, so excited!Everything on this project was a winner for me,” she said.

‘Freddy’ is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik Aaryan), a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy.

Talking about what makes the film stand out, the actress said: “Freddy is a super engaging and gripping film. It feels fresh and I really think audiences are appreciative of new and original films. Kartik has done an incredible job as Freddy, and he’s never been seen in a role like this before, so that makes it even more exciting.”

‘Freddy’ will drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

