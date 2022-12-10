ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alaya F starts shooting for Srikanth Bolla biopic ‘Sri’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Alaya F, who is currently riding high on the success of ‘Freddy’, has commenced shooting for the biopic based on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla titled ‘Sri’.

Alaya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture holding the clapboard of the film. Alongside the image, she wrote: “Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI so excited to begin this journey.”

The film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar. It will reportedly narrate the story of an industrialist who didn’t let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. She was then seen in ‘Freddy’. ‘Sri’ marks her third movie in the Hindi film industry.

20221210-165404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Banerjee’s acting masterclass: Focus on voice modulation, body language

    Lilly Singh on being ‘the only female in the late-night juggernaut...

    Shefali Jariwala on scenario of event industry due to pandemic

    Shilpa Shetty welcomes new member Truffle to her family