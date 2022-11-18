ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alaya had no time to prepare for her role in ‘Freddy’

Actress Alaya F, who will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Freddy’, didn’t get time to prepare for her role in the movie owing to a tight-rope of a schedule.

The actress was shooting for a project in Chandigarh which got extended. Hence, she didn’t have enough time at her disposal as she was on the sets of ‘Freddy’ the very next day after the shoot wrapping up in Chandigarh.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: “Usually, I’m a very preparation-heavy actor. I find a lot of comfort in preparation. But for ‘Freddy’, it was completely different. I was shooting for another film in Chandigarh at the time and that schedule got extended. So, as soon as I wrapped that shoot and came back to Bombay, I was on the sets of ‘Freddy’ the very next day. There was zero time in between.”

‘Freddy’ is about the journey of titular character Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Kartik), who is a dentist and is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person.

For Alaya, the preparations happened on set in real time: “So, this time around, my prep happened on set, during our shoot, and after packing up when I would run to my acting coach to try and prep for the next day! Luckily I was surrounded by the most talented and skilled team so with their support and guidance, I figured Kainaaz (her character) out.”

Sharing a sneak peek about her character, the actor added: “Kainaaz is a very interesting one for sure. She has so many layers and so much complexity. It was such a joy playing her (for the screen), I learned a lot through the experience.”

