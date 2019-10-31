Alba injury a problem for Barca, also Spain

Madrid, Nov 6 (IANS) FC Barcelona left back Jordi Alba will be out of action for several weeks after suffering a relapse of a hamstring injury which has troubled him previously. Alba was forced out of Barca’s 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague on Tuesday night at halftime and was replaced by Sergi Roberto.

Following the game the club issued a statement on its official website explaining that “Jordi Alba has suffered a relapse of the injury in his femoral biceps of his left leg. He is out and the evolution of the injury will decide when he is available again.”

It is the second time the defender has suffered an injury in the same zone after originally falling injured whilst playing against Borussia Dortmund on September 17. That injury caused him to be sidelined for three weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

If Alba is sidelined for a similar amount of time with his new injury, it will mean he misses the weekend La Liga match at home to Celta and will be unavailable for the Spanish national team for the Euro 2020 qualifying games against Malta and Romania.

After the international break Barca visit bottom of the table Leganes on November 23 before entertaining Borussia Dortmund in a vital Champions League qualifying game on November 27.

Barca signed left back Junior Firpo from Betis over the summer, but coach Ernesto Valverde appears to lack confidence in the new arrival and left him out of his last two squads, preferring to play Nelson Semedo on the left in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Levante and in the second half on Tuesday night.

