Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on Monday said that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is looking forward to the forthcoming Quad Summit to be held in Sydney on May 23-24.

“Prime Minister Albanese is looking forward to the Quad Summit on 23-24 May and so am I, because it’s another great opportunity to showcase Sydney to the world. This is an interesting year for all four Quad partners. India is hosting G20, Japan to host the G7, Australia is hosting the Quad, and the US is hosting APEC,” he said.

“So, Quad partners are cooperating multilaterally to shape a better world for us all,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the summit.

O’Farrell further said that the Quad summit to be held in Sydney will ensure an agenda for a safe and secure Indo-Pacific region.

“We share a positive agenda for a secure, safe and sovereign Indo-Pacific that abides by the rules,” he added.

The Quad meeting at the Sydney Opera House will be Australia’s first opportunity of hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

Apart from Modi and Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden will also participate in the summit.

The summit will discuss the global economic environment, which is under pressure due to inflationary pressures, Albanese had said last month.

