All citizens above the age of 18 will be allowed to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot from June 29-30 across Albania, Minister of Health and Social Protection Ogerta Manastirliu said.

The minister made the announcement on Saturday from a vaccination site in the coastal city of Vlora, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Based on a recommendation of the Public Health Institute experts, we have decided, as in many other countries, to launch a vaccination campaign for next Tuesday and Wednesday for all citizens above the age of 18,” Manastirliu told local media.

She invited all citizens belonging to this age group and above to apply for vaccination at the government online platform e-Albania.

Till date, the total number of vaccinations administered in Albania has reached 930,126, according to Manastirliu.

So far, mass vaccination in Albania has included citizens above the age of 50 as well as frontline professionals.

Albania has so far reported 1,32,509 Covid cases, 2,456 Deaths, with 129,975 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

–IANS

ksk/