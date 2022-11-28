INDIA

Alcoholic father ends life hours before daughter’s marriage in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A man ended his life, hours before his daughter’s marriage, after he was allegedly humiliated for consuming alcohol.

According to police, Sunil Kumar Dwivedi, 58, was found hanging from the ceiling with a ‘gamchha’ tied around his neck in his house in the Tikrasani village in Mohanlalganj area, on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The incident came to light when some of his relatives reached the room and found him hanging.

His son Ankur said Sunil was alcoholic and his relatives used to oppose his drinking habit.

“He returned home in a drunken state on Saturday and started abusing his relatives who had reached the house to attend the marriage. His behaviour seemed insulting to some of them and he was given a dressing down. Probably hurt over the incident, he took the extreme step,” he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

20221128-085404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to address Interpol general assembly on Tuesday

    FC Goa rope in youngster Ayush Chhetri

    ‘Darlings’ maker calls Alia Bhatt a director’s actor

    Lowest daily new cases in 44 days, recovery rate 90%: Health...