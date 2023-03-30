INDIA

Alcoholic man kills wife, daughter in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

An alcoholic man murdered his wife and daughter in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

The incident occurred in Bhupalapally municipality limits on Wednesday night. According to police, the accused killed his wife and daughter with an axe after an argument.

The deceased were identified as Rama (43) and Chandana (17), a student of intermediate second year (12th class).

The accused, Ramana Chary, who returned home in a drunken condition, demanded his wife to give him money for buying more liquor. When she refused, he started fighting with her. During the heated argument, the man picked up an axe and attacked Rama. When Chandana came to save her mother, he also attacked her. Watching all this in horror, Ramana Chary’s nine-year-old son started screaming. Neighbours rushed there and saved the boy. They caught hold of Ramana Chary and handed him over to police.

Police shifted the bodies to Bhupalapally government hospital for autopsy.

20230330-151405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fire at polythene factory in Delhi, doused

    UP youth commits suicide in Bihar after failed love relationship

    Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Bengal for first time on Wed

    NE region has potential to become the country’s organic food basket:...