INDIA

Alcoholic man poisons wife, two daughters to death in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and two daughters by lacing their food with poison in the Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayalakshmi (28), Nisha (7) and Deeksha (5).

The husband, Nagendra, who was reportedly depressed after being detected with cancer, also tried to commit suicide by slitting his wrist, but was saved and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, after Nagendra was detected with cancer, his wife Vijayalakshmi took up the responsibility of running the house. Nagendra also got addicted to alcohol over the years.

The police said Nagendra used to regularly come home in an inebriated state and faught with his wife. On Wednesday also, he had a fighht with his wife Vijayalakshmi. After the quarrel, he laced the food with poison and served his wife and two daughters, who died on the spot.

The incident came to light when Vijayalakshmi’s brother came to their house on Thursday morning.

The bodies have been shifted to KIMS hospital for post-mortem.

20230302-220003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opposition suffering from Yogi phobia: UP BJP

    132 school, colleges & roads named after J&K Police martyrs

    National flag temporarily removed from tallest post in Hyderabad

    OTT has given many opportunities to theatre actors, writers: Kumud Mishra