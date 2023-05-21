ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Alec Baldwin accused of ‘yelling’ at waitress trying to serve meals at gala

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has been accused of losing his temper and “yelling” at a waitress as he attended a star-studded gala in New York.

The 65-year-old actor allegedly “scolded” a young waitress at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala as she served guests their dinner, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The staff member is said to have been left “shocked” following the alleged incident. Alec attended the glitzy event with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and while they posed up a storm together on the red carpet, it’s said she wasn’t there to witness him “yelling”.

As per Mirror.co.uk, a source claims that the waitress, said to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was stuck behind Alec as he stood to chat with a fellow attendee.

The source said: “Then, when she could pass, she started putting plates on the table. I guess he didn’t like that she did that with him standing there.”

After the incident, the server is said to have been “visibly upset”, with a source telling Page Six that that she was overhead telling someone: “I don’t know why he yelled at me.”

20230521-150204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jeremy Allen’s wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years...

    In a first, ‘The Simpsons’ helmed by all-female creative leads after...

    Jada Pinkett Smith hopes husband Will Smith and Chris Rock “heal...

    James Corden opens up on adapting a healthier lifestyle