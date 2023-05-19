ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODSCI-TECH

Alec Baldwin’s new film will not have any guns on set

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin’s next project will have no guns on set despite the nature of the upcoming feature.

The movie, titled ‘Kent State’, will follow the story of the tragic 1970 war protest shootings, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The project comes after Alec wrapped filming for the Western movie ‘Rust’ just 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured in an on-set shooting near Albuquerque, New Mexico. He hinted at the end of filming by sharing a selfie of his freshly shaved face on Instagram.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, his character in the movie had facial hair which Alec had grown himself for the Western. “God, it felt good to shave off that beard,” he captioned the upload.

Following the devastating incident, the 65-year-old was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, but it was revealed last month that the charges had been dropped. Alex previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and insisted repeatedly that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.

Following on from ‘Rust’, ‘Kent State’ is based on the tragic real events that took place after the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of student protesters, killing four and injuring seven back in 1970.

20230519-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Payal Kapadia’s ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’ on APSA shortlist (Ld)

    ‘Doctor Strange…’ star Xochitl Gomez shares what’s next for America Chavez

    Ed Sheeran wins four year-old legal battle over ‘Shape of You’

    Jodie Foster to star in her first big TV role as...