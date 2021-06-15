Last week, Alectra announced its plan for the construction of a brand-new sustainable operations centre located at 200 Kennedy Road South in Brampton. The new facility will be serviced by 400 new employees.

A ground-breaking ceremony is tentatively scheduled for August 2021, and the project is planned to be completed by August 2023.

According to City officials, the 400 employees Alectra proposes to employ will help strengthen Brampton’s retail and food businesses in near distance of the operations centre, supporting the city’s local economic recovery and growth in the future.

“We are excited that Alectra has chosen Brampton for the site of its new operations centre, and look forward to witnessing the added benefits this new location will bring to the local businesses in the Kennedy Road area,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

The new facility will be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified to Gold Standard and function as the consolidated operations centre for more than 400 Alectra employees serving Brampton and Mississauga.

Some of the LEED certified building features will include:

Upgraded dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) – reducing GHG emissions by approximately 43% beyond LEED Gold standards

500KW in rooftop solar power generation – over 800 MWh/year of renewable energy will help meet building power requirements

Over 30 electric vehicle charging stations to be installed and used by Alectra fleet vehicles, employees, and the general public

Alectra Utilities, which serves more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served.