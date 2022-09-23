COMMUNITY

Alert from concerned citizen leads to arrest of impaired driver

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
An timely alert from a concerned citizen enabled police to nab an impaired driver and prevent any untoward incident.

At around 3:15 pm on Thursday, Peel police officers were alerted to a white Jeep driving erratically near Queen Street West and Chinguacousy Road in the City of Brampton.

Officers located the vehicle, and during its attempts to evade police, the driver struck two trees, three civilian vehicles and several police cruisers. Officers took the driver into custody a short time later near Chinguacousy Road and Drinkwater Road in Brampton. No physical injuries were sustained to pedestrians, police or involved occupants of the vehicle.

Yudhbir Randhawa, a 31-year-old man from St. Constant, Quebec, was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for assessment. Yudhbir Randhawa was cleared medically and was held for a bail hearing. He faces numerous charges including operating a vehice while impaired (drugs) and possession of heroin and methamphetamines.

Randhawa has a criminal history which includes convictions for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police and drug-related offences, police said.

Two passengers inside the vehicle involved, 41-year-old Harpreet Saggu from Brampton and 23-year-old Jashanpreet Singh from Lasalle, Quebec, were also taken into custody and charged with drug-related offences.

Randhawa was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Friday, September 23.

Saggu was released on an undertaking and will attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on November 24.

Jashanpreet Singh was released on an undertaking and will attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on December 1.

Anyone with information pertaining to this matter is asked to contact Road Safety Services at 905-453-2121 x 3702. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

