Alert from US prevents house burglary in Hyderabad

Technology prevented burglary as a resident of Hyderabad living in the US noticed an intruder in his house here and alerted the neighbours, which led to the arrest of the offender.

According to police, the house owner watched live the CCTV footage of a burglar breaking into his house in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) colony under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits.

As the CCTV cameras installed in the house were equipped with motion sensors, the house owner received an alert on his mobile phone. He checked the footage and to his utter shock found a man roaming inside. He immediately alerted his neighbours over the phone. This was around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They rushed to the house and found the lock broken and the house bolted from inside. They informed the police.

Detective inspector Shyam Babu and two constables from KPHB police station reached there. They knocked on the door and asked the burglar to open it and surrender. As the burglar did not open the door, the inspector broke open a window and entered the house. The burglar, who was hiding in a bedroom, surrendered after the police officer took out his revolver and ordered him to give up.

The police found cupboards and shelves open. They recovered jewelry and other valuables which the offender had hidden under a sofa.

The burglar was identified as T. Ramakrishna (32), working as a helper during shooting of films. A native of Nagarkurnool district, he was living alone in Jubilee Hills area and went to jail 10 times for burglaries. In one such case, he was recently released from jail.

Police investigations revealed that the offender had been targeting locked houses. Police registered a case and took up further investigations.

