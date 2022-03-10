INDIA

Alert from US prevents house burglary in Hyderabad

By NewsWire
0
0

Technology prevented burglary as a resident of Hyderabad living in the US noticed an intruder in his house here and alerted the neighbours, which led to the arrest of the offender.

According to police, the house owner watched live the CCTV footage of a burglar breaking into his house in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) colony under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits.

As the CCTV cameras installed in the house were equipped with motion sensors, the house owner received an alert on his mobile phone. He checked the footage and to his utter shock found a man roaming inside. He immediately alerted his neighbours over the phone. This was around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They rushed to the house and found the lock broken and the house bolted from inside. They informed the police.

Detective inspector Shyam Babu and two constables from KPHB police station reached there. They knocked on the door and asked the burglar to open it and surrender. As the burglar did not open the door, the inspector broke open a window and entered the house. The burglar, who was hiding in a bedroom, surrendered after the police officer took out his revolver and ordered him to give up.

The police found cupboards and shelves open. They recovered jewelry and other valuables which the offender had hidden under a sofa.

The burglar was identified as T. Ramakrishna (32), working as a helper during shooting of films. A native of Nagarkurnool district, he was living alone in Jubilee Hills area and went to jail 10 times for burglaries. In one such case, he was recently released from jail.

Police investigations revealed that the offender had been targeting locked houses. Police registered a case and took up further investigations.

20220310-121003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.