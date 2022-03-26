WORLD

Alert level raised for Philippines’ Taal volcano

NewsWire
0
1

Authorities in the Philippines on Saturday raised the alert level for Taal volcano near Manila due to “increasing unrest”.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level for the volcano to 3 on a scale of 5 after it spewed plumes and logged earthquakes at 7.22 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute said the volcano in Batangas province, 66 km south of Manila, “generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst followed by a nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity that generated plumes 1,500 meters accompanied by volcanic earthquakes”.

“Magmatic intrusion” at the main crater “may further drive succeeding eruptions”, the institute warned.

The institute urged the public to stay out of the volcano island.

It also warned airplanes to avoid flying over it.

Taal volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, last erupted in January 2020, displacing nearly 380,000 villagers and destroying many farms, houses and roads in the province

20220326-151802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Greece suspends thousands of unvaccinated health workers

    S.Korea becomes 10th non-European country to join Europol

    US delegation to hold senior-level consultations with India during South Asia...

    Car caravan hits roads in Cuba against US embargo