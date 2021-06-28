Two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military area in Jammu city by alert troops, army said on Monday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said: “On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate Drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops.

“Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing.

“Both the Drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress.”

Monday’s detection of drone activity followed Sunday’s low intensity blasts at Air Force Station Jammu in which two troopers sustained injuries and minor damage was caused to a single-storey office building away from a helicopter hangar.

The investigation into this attack is being carried out by a team of the NIA that reached Jammu on Sunday.

