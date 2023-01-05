INDIA

Alerted by FBI, Kolkata Police arrest international cybercrime operator

NewsWire
0
0

After being alerted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Kolkata Police have arrested an international cybercrime operator from the city.

The accused used to dupe US citizens while sitting in Kolkata by using the spoofing call technique.

A city police official informed on Thursday that Sizan Ali Haidar was arrested from his residence at Gorachand Road under Beniapukur Road in central Kolkata. However, the official did not disclose the time of the arrest.

As per information passed down by the FBI, the intelligence and security service of the US, to the cyber crime division of Kolkata Police, a few months ago someone from Kolkata using a spoofing call app, TextNow, targeted a 91-year-old resident of the US.

Posing as the representative of a software company and proposing to sell an important software to the aged US citizen, the fraudster duped him of an amount of around $86,000, whose Indian currency value is around Rs 71,00,000.

In November last year, the city police official said, the FBI contacted the cyber crime division of Kolkata Police and also provided them with the suspected IP addresses. The sleuths of the cyber crime division then started their own investigation and finally traced the accused Sizan Ali Haidar.

“He has confessed his crime. He first used to collect information about different susceptible US citizens using modern techniques and then used to contact them using the spoofing call platform. Further investigation is on to track his other associates,” the city police official said.

The police have got a court permission to keep the accused in custody till January 13.

20230105-105403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nearly 30K farmers benefitted from paddy procurement under KMS

    Covid survivors rush to take the jab in India

    Centre should do positive work instead of ‘harassing’ everyone with CBI,...

    India reports 2,858 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths