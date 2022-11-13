ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alesia Raut celebrates late husband Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s love

NewsWire
0
0

Russian-born model and VJ Alesia Raut has posted an emotional message on social media remembering her late husband and TV actor, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who passed away on November 11 while working out in the gym.

She posted the first picture that was taken of her with Siddhaanth. They both got married in 2017.

Alisia wrote: “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_. 24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits.

“You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention.

“Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza, by all.”

She praised him for being a loving son, brother, father and friend.

Alesia continued: “Loving son, loving brother, loving father to your kids, loving husband, loving friend. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy and peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love.”

Many of Alesia’s friends responded to her post. Diandra Soares of ‘Bigg Boss 8’ fame said: “The love that pours out of every word you’ve penned down Ally. So much love, strength, divinity … his love will always guide you all. You’ve been one of the strongest most brave women I’ve ever come across. So much love & power to you, may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

20221113-225805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bell Bottom’ director says casting Lara as Mrs Gandhi was Akshay’s...

    Critics Choice Awards to take place on same day as BAFTA

    Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ hits Rs 100 crore benchmark

    John Abraham snaps at a journalist during ‘Attack’ promotions