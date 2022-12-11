In a befitting tribute to Axel and Zoom, their compatriots in the Indian Army taught soldiers from Australia a lesson or two in ‘room intervention’ techniques during Austra Hind – 22.

This exercise, the first of its kind between the Indian and Australian Armies, is being held at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan. While the Australian Army sent in a contingent from its 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division, the troops from the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army participated in the Exercise that ended on Sunday.

According to the Indian Army’s South Western Command, Mine & Explosive Detection and Assault Canines of the Indian Army practiced Room Intervention Operations with the Australian Army during the Exercise. A video released by the Army shows assault dogs jumping into moving vehicles and houses to drag out armed ‘terrorists’. A Belgian Malinois is also seen picking up the assault rifle of the ‘terrorist’ he overpowers in his mouth and carrying it back to his handler.

“Our sniffer and assault canines are among the best in the world. We are proud of these faithful soldiers. The Australian Army personnel also appreciated the level of training that these animals have received and their role in helping neutralise ‘terror elements’ holed up in houses in densely populated areas. In many cases, troops can’t approach the houses occupied by the ‘terrorists’ without risking their lives or those of innocent civilians. This is when the assault canines come in handy. They have proved their worth in gold in Kashmir,” an Indian Army officer said.

Axel and Zoom were both Belgian Malinois. Alex held on to a terrorist in Baramulla, Kashmir, even after receiving 10 bullets in July this year. The terrorist was neutralised but Alex lost his life. Zoom also gave up his life in Anantnag, Kashmir in October after dragging out a terrorist from his hideout. He too hung on to the terrorist even after being shot through the jaw. He was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar where all efforts were made to save his life. He passed away at the hospital a few days later.

20221211-110201