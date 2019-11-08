Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez now has her own doll

New York, Nov 8 (IANS) Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New Yorker with Puerto Rican roots who is among four non-white Congresswomen US President Donald Trump wants to “leave” the country, now has her own doll.

The 30-year-old Democrat joins a select line of other politicians belonging to the party that Jason Feinberg depicts in figurine form at his New York studio.

“You know the same way that little kids have heroes that come from movies or from sports, I feel like a lot of adults have heroes that have to do with ideology,” Feinberg, the man behind the new doll, told Efe news at his workshop in Brooklyn on Thursday.

His company, FCTRY, makes 15 figurines in total – most of them Democratic Party politicians.

“I think that all great hero stories involve an ordinary person who transforms into somebody extraordinary,” he said of the Congresswoman.

Sitting in front of several of his creations, he recalled how Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in the Bronx, had gone on to become one of the most powerful people in the US.

Her reincarnation in doll form is dressed in white and is about 15 cm tall.

“We’re trying to choose their most iconic outfit,” Feinberg told Efe news.

“In the case of Ocasio-Cortez, there are a couple of iconic moments where she wore white.”

The outfit is a nod specifically to the day she wore white alongside other Congresswomen to Trump’s ‘State of the Union’ address – a symbolic gesture taken in solidarity with the suffragettes who adopted the colour historically during their protests demanding the right to vote.

On the first day the project launched, FCTRY raised $26,000 – $11,000 more than it needed to produce the first batch of 5,000 Ocasio-Cortez miniatures.

The figurine will be available from February 2020 at a price of $20 – with orders online open now.

Other pieces that Feinberg makes include former President Barack Obama, progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Democratic primary candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

