Algeria, France expected to end diplomatic row

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a phone conversation that the country ambassador to Paris will soon rejoin his post, a move that will pave the way for warming up the bilateral ties after a diplomatic row.

The Algerian Presidency said in a statement that Ambassador Said Moussi was recalled in early February after a Franco-Algerian activist had fled Algeria to France via Tunisia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tebboune and Macron discussed the activist during the talks on Friday, noting that “the two presidents agreed to strengthen communication between the administrations of the two countries to avoid the recurring of such incidents”, the Presidency statement said.

It said that the two presidents agreed to boost the bilateral partnership as recommended in the Algiers Declaration signed during Macron’s visit to Algeria last August.

The two leaders also discussed the forthcoming visit of Tebboune to France and reviewed several international and regional issues of common interest, the statement added.

20230325-091202

