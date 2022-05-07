WORLD

Algeria has ‘great potential’ for hydrogen production: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Algerian Energy and Mining Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Saturday that the North African country has “great potential” to become a regional hub of hydrogen production.

“Preliminary information shows Algeria has great potential, allowing it to play a prominent regional role in this (hydrogen) field, through its vast resources of solar energy and extensive and integrated networks for the transmission of electricity,” Arkab was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The remarks were made by the minister in a speech delivered at the 26th edition of Energy Day in Algeria.

In addition to a large electricity network, Algeria boasts storage, distribution and transportation infrastructure for natural gas and geographical proximity to European markets.

Last year, the Algerian government established a working group to better define its vision for hydrogen development.

Energy-rich Algeria, whose economy has relied heavily on oil and gas exports, is seeking energy transition, as the country aims to generate 15,000 megawatts of electricity through solar energy by 2035 given its 2,000 to 3,900 hours of annual sunshine time.

Phosphate is another natural resource Algeria is trying to tap to diversify its income sources. In March, Algerian and Chinese companies signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for an integrated phosphates project with an investment budget of $7 billion.

20220508-050024

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dutch inflation hits highest level since 1975

    Landslide in SW Colombia kills 6, injures 11

    UK PM reshuffles cabinet

    48 died, 31 missing in Nepal’s flood and landslides