Algeria reports no new daily case for 1st time since Covid-19 outbreak

The Algerian Health Ministry has said no new Covid-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the disease two years ago.

The overall number of cases stabilised at 265,739, and the death toll remained at 6,874, while the number of recoveries reached 178,335, according to the Ministry on Sunday.

Algeria registered its highest 2,521 daily infections on January 25, 2022, while a record daily death toll of 49 was reported on July 28, 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first Covid-19 case was reported in the North African country on February 25, 2020.

20220418-053202

