Algerian Foreign Ministry has hailed the truce reached in Yemen, calling on the warring parties to build on it to reach a sustainable peace agreement.

“Following the announcement of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg that a two-month ceasefire has been reached coinciding with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (Saturday), Algeria welcomes such a step, hoping to become a cornerstone for a sustainable peace agreement and ultimately settle the crisis in this brotherly country,” said a statement of the Ministry.

Algeria “supports all efforts and initiatives aimed at settling the crisis in Yemen,” including the peace talks hosted by Saudi Arabia, it added.

After an eight-year war that provoked a severe humanitarian crisis and claimed thousands of civilian victims, the two warring parties in Yemen’s ongoing conflict, namely the Saudi-backed government and Houthi militia, agreed to put down their arms, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220403-053549