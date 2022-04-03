WORLD

Algeria says truce in Yemen ‘cornerstone’ for sustainable peace

Algerian Foreign Ministry has hailed the truce reached in Yemen, calling on the warring parties to build on it to reach a sustainable peace agreement.

“Following the announcement of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg that a two-month ceasefire has been reached coinciding with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (Saturday), Algeria welcomes such a step, hoping to become a cornerstone for a sustainable peace agreement and ultimately settle the crisis in this brotherly country,” said a statement of the Ministry.

Algeria “supports all efforts and initiatives aimed at settling the crisis in Yemen,” including the peace talks hosted by Saudi Arabia, it added.

After an eight-year war that provoked a severe humanitarian crisis and claimed thousands of civilian victims, the two warring parties in Yemen’s ongoing conflict, namely the Saudi-backed government and Houthi militia, agreed to put down their arms, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220403-053549

