Algeria is severing diplomatic relations with Morocco, Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra announced here.

Lamamra read a letter on behalf of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a press conference held at the International Conference Centre here on Tuesday, saying “Algeria has decided as of today to break off its diplomatic relations with Morocco”, reports Xinhua news agency

He added that this decision is motivated by the fact that Algeria rejects the logic of the “fait accompli” and the unilateral policies that Morocco has been taking.

Lamamra recalled “the hostile acts” of Morocco towards Algeria since mid-July, particularly “the support given to what Morocco’s ambassador to the UN called the right to self-determination of the ‘valiant Kabyle people’ in Algeria”.

He further accused Morocco of supporting two groups that Algerian authorities classified as terrorist organisations, namely the Movement for the self-determination of Kabylie and the Movement of Rachad.

The Foreign Minister also recalled Morocco’s involvement in the so called “Pegasus espionage operation” which targeted a number of countries, including Algeria, as well as some past incidents.

“For all these reasons, Algeria has decided to break off diplomatic relations with Morocco,” concluded the Algerian top diplomat.

This decision comes a week after President Tebboune stated that relations with Morocco should be reviewed.

Algeria and Morocco have been undergoing tense relations for decades.

Their border has been closed since 1994 after Rabat started imposing visa entry on Algerian nationals following a bomb attack in Marrakesh.

The lasting diplomatic stalemate is mostly provoked by the disagreement between the two nations over the disputed area in the western part of Sahara.

–IANS

ksk/