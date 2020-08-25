Algeria to hold referendum on new constitution in Nov

Algiers, Aug 25 (IANS) Algeria will hold a referendum on the country’s new constitution on November 1, the presidency announced in a statement.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune set the date of the referendum after consultations with concerned parties, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Monday.

Last May, the presidency presented a preliminary draft to amend the constitution to the political parties of the country.

The draft constitution is related to basic rights and public freedoms, strengthening the separation and balance of powers, transparency, preventing and combating corruption and the independent national authority for elections.

The most important proposals put forward by the draft amendment to the constitution include limiting the presidential term to two terms only and creating a vice president position appointed by the president.

Last January, Tebboune appointed a committee to prepare a draft of the new constitution.

