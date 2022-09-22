WORLD

Algeria to increase gas supply to Italy

NewsWire
0
0

Algerian state-owned energy giant Sonatrach plans to increase its gas supply to Italy in the coming months, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

With 17.8 billion cubic meters of gas already delivered in 2022, Italy “will still receive an additional 10 billion cubic meters of gas” in the next months, with the total supply exceeding 25 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry statement.

In 2021, the North African country exported 21.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy.

With such deliveries, Algeria has been “honoring its commitments with Italy,” thus “consolidating its position as the leading gas supplier to this southern European country,” the statement noted.

During his visit to Algeria’s capital Algiers on July 18, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi hailed Algeria as a “key” energy partner of his country.

20220922-074603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shehbaz approves task force for protection of minorities in Pakistan

    External economic uncertainty posing greater downside risks to S. Korea

    Strong demand to improve textile sector’s YoY sales volumes in FY22

    Irish premier hopeful of early meeting with new British counterpart